Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announces upcoming town hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters has announced that he and his staff are holding a town hall for people to learn about new public safety initiatives, meet officers and ask questions.
The town hall is on Wednesday, July 19 at 6:00 p.m. at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.
The event is free and open to the public but you have to get a ticket to attend.
Change is coming in Jacksonville!— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 21, 2023
Join Sheriff T.K. Waters and his staff for an upcoming Town Hall to learn about new public safety initiatives, meet officers, and ask questions.
When: July 19th at 6pm
Where: Prime Osborn Convention Center
The event is free and open to the… pic.twitter.com/YHkGAHPyW8