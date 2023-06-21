75º

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announces upcoming town hall

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters hosts second community walk in Sherwood Forest neighborhood. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters has announced that he and his staff are holding a town hall for people to learn about new public safety initiatives, meet officers and ask questions.

The town hall is on Wednesday, July 19 at 6:00 p.m. at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

The event is free and open to the public but you have to get a ticket to attend.

