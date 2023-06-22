Second shot: ‘Oh Say Can You Sing’ celebrates 10 years with 4 former performers

For the tenth edition of 'Oh San Can You Sing', four former competitors return for a second shot at the title and our biggest prize ever.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A lot has changed in the world over the past decade but one constant remains.

News4JAX is celebrating ten years of ‘Oh Say Can You Sing’ by having four of the top local singers compete for the biggest prize we’ve ever offered. And this year, there’s a twist.

Four former competitors will once again take the stage to belt out their choice of song that was a Top 10 Billboard hit. This time, they are competing for the title of ‘Oh Say Can You Sing’ champion, the chance to sing the national anthem before the City of Jacksonville’s July 4 Fireworks Spectacular and $1,000.

News4JAX Audience Development Director Josh Beauchamp and Executive Producer of Sales Presentation, Tom Swider, have been the driving force behind nearly every aspect of the show’s previous episodes since the concept first debuted in 2014. “‘Oh Say Can You Sing’ was such a smash when it began as a part of our two-hour July 4 fireworks coverage, that we turned it into its own show in 2017. Singers from across the region and even some from as far as Tennessee wanted to audition,” Beauchamp said.

First person approaches the microphone in the 2015 Oh Say Can You Sing open auditions.

Even a global pandemic in 2020 could not stop the show. What had been a day-long open audition process turned into an online submission blitz that ended in a socially distanced, family-only finale.

The concept is simple: hold open auditions where hundreds of singers would perform for the camera before roughly 20 were called for a second performance. For the first three years, three singers were chosen to compete in a live TV sing-off before Channel 4 viewers voted via News4JAX.com and the News4JAX app to pick a winner. Year four saw an expansion to four finalists and the addition of on-site judges who would offer critiques after each performance before the viewing audience picked the winner.

Two of the judges, Lorna Greenwood and Deborah McDuffie, have pulled double duty by also coaching the finalists before their TV performances since 2017.

Swider, who undertook the massive role of organizing auditions, callbacks, and personally handling the finalists and judges/coaches said, “Working on this show the past 10 years has been an extraordinary experience. Over the years I have been fortunate enough to work with some of the most talented music minds Jacksonville has to offer, with Deborah McDuffie, Lorna Greenwood, and Lisa Kelly to help choose and mold these singers each season. It has been a privilege to work with so many talented performers and have a platform to showcase all the talent this area has to offer.”

The tenth edition of ‘Oh Say Can You Sing’ will air live on WJXT-Channel 4 on Thursday, June 29 at 8 p.m. Viewers and audience members can vote for their favorite performer at News4JAX.com and the News4JAX App.

Meet your 2023 Finalists:

David James (Click name to watch video profile)

3rd place in Season 4

‘Oh Say’ was his first competition after performing in church, weddings and clubs

Performed ‘So High’ by John Legend

2023: Will sing ‘I’d Rather’ by Luther Vandrose

Zoe Bell Pruitt (Click name to watch video profile)

3rd place in Season 5

Performed ‘Maybe This Time’ by Liza Minnelli

2023: Will sing ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ by Alicia Keys

Nayana Sen (Click name to watch video profile)

4th place in Season 6

Performed ‘God Bless the USA’ by Lee Greenwood

Very first online audition to perform on show

Will sing ‘Will You Still Love Me’ (Amy Winehouse)

Brittany Wescott (Click name to watch video profile)

From Callahan

Runner-up on Season 1 with the closest vote ever, 41-40%

Performed ‘God Bless the USA’ by Lee Greenwood

2023: Will sing ‘Proud Mary’ by Tina Turner

