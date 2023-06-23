Going Ringside: Zuckerberg vs Musk! One of the most legendary fighters ever weighs in.

Following the unprecedented online feud between the two social media billionaires, world famous fighter Ken Shamrock came on “Going Ringside” to offer advice to the two fighters.

Here’s the order of events:

Musk and Zuckerberg have been needling each other online. That went up a notch when Musk Tweeted “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol”

Zuckerberg replied on Instagram: “Send Me Location” in huge text.

Then Musk replied he’s serious.

A lot of writing is going online about the novelty of this but few have actually delved into the actual mechanics of this fight. That’s why Ken Shamrock who is running Valor Bare Knuckle joined us to weigh in. Shamrock is one of the pioneers of UFC and is now starting his promotion that focuses on Bare Knuckle fighting. We also spoke with Mike Dragich who’s made news as both a “Florida Fighter” and “Alligator Trapper”. Last month he wrestled an alligator to rescue some Jacksonville children.

“It’s a lot different when you go in and actually fight,” said Shamrock. “Somebody training in jiu jitsu or whatever for however long and they get in a street fight and they get this scrappy kid that just lights them up. Because they can’t seem to get on the ground and when they do get on the ground they get hands thrown at them and they don’t know how to deal with it.”

We also asked Shamrock about the weight and height difference between Musk and Zuckerberg being that Musk is heavier which could make a difference even with Zuckerberg’s fighting background. “I just say be very careful. Because even though a guy knows submissions, he still has to get him on the ground. And then when he gets him on the ground, he’s got to not get hit,” said Shamrock. And on Musk, “I don’t know what Elon Musk’s background is as far as his toughness. He said he grew up on the streets in Africa and he was fighting all the time. Yeah, but he’s been living a soft life for a very, very, very long time. Both of them have.”