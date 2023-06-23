‘HIV is no longer a death sentence’: One survivor turns diagnosis into mission to help, educate others

Sharonda Lynn If you see a JTA bus, you can scan the visible QR code and register for the walk that way.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sharonda Lynn was diagnosed with HIV at age 19, but she’s a survivor and thriver. Her main goal is to have a positive impact.

“That’s my passion, is to help other people because there was no one to help me,” Lynn said. “There was no one to help my cousin.”

The same week she received her diagnosis, Lynn’s cousin died from HIV complications. It was a tragedy she believes could’ve been prevented had more education about the disease been made available.

“If my cousin was here today, I believe him understanding the education, I think he wouldn’t have given up so quickly,” Lynn said.

From her grief, and her own diagnosis, came a personal mission. Lynn launched the nonprofit Having Incredible Victory. It represents a different way of looking at those three letters.

Data from the Florida Department of Health shows in 2021, 6,754 people were living with HIV in Duval County.

This Saturday will mark the 2nd Annual “Removing HIV Stigma” 4K and Block party at Charles Boobie Clark Park in Northwest Jacksonville. Lynn says the 4K will start at Rose’s, a store just off Lem Turner. From there, the group will move down Soutel Drive and eventually end at the park.

Lynn says the block party will be family friendly. She says there will be games, food, a bounce house, car show, DJ, and much more. Most importantly, Lynn says education and resources about HIV will be available for people. Lynn understands some may be at a higher risk, simply due to their circumstances.

“The poverty, a lot of times people can’t go to the doctor,” Lynn said. “If I’m worrying about keeping a roof over my head, if I’m worried about eating, or my children, the last thing I’m going to think about is health.”

What’s more, Lynn says misconceptions about HIV only cause more harm. Again, she says it goes back to the stigma.

“I think sometimes people think HIV is an LGBTQ disease and it’s not,” Lynn said. “I am heterosexual, and I still got the virus. I just believe education is the key.”

With that push for education also comes her message of hope for others.

“HIV is no longer a death sentence,” Lynn said. “You can live a long, undetectable life, like me. As long as you take care of yourself.”

Registration for the event is $25.

The money will go back into the community and continue the mission of increasing HIV awareness and ending the stigma.

If you see a JTA bus, like the photo of the one in this article, you can scan the visible QR code and register for the walk that way.