Jacksonville man accused in 2022 Magnolia Gardens murder arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last week who is accused of a 2022 murder in the Magnolia Gardens area.

According to JSO, a man was found shot to death on Oct. 18, 2022, on Cleveland Road.

After an investigation, Jarrett Armond Williams, 33, was identified as the suspect and he was arrested on June 16.

According to a JSO report, a witness told police they were outside of an apartment at the top of an exterior staircase when they heard an argument between two men.

They said the argument was because Williams owed the victim money.

The argument is apparently what led to the shooting.