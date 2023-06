JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is responding to a Saturday afternoon crash that had closed several lanes on Interstate 10 between Cecil Commerce Center Parkway to Chaffee Road.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear.

Just before 5:45 p.m., traffic was moving slowly with the right lane blocked.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

According to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, six individuals were taken to the hospital.