David & Associates dental office mourning sudden passing of founder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – David and Associates Cosmetic Center for Dentistry announced the “untimely” death of its founder, Dr. Joel David.

Family, staff and friends are mourning the sudden loss of the dentist.

According to a statement, Joel died on Saturday, June 24. There were no details provided as to what caused his death.

David is remembered as a “visionary leader and entrepreneur [who] dedicated his life to building and nurturing” his business.

“Under his guidance and unwavering commitment, the company flourished, becoming a prominent player in the industry and earning a reputation for excellence and innovation. Dr. David was more than just a leader; he was a mentor, a friend, and a source of inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him. His entrepreneurial spirit, coupled with his profound business acumen, guided David & Associates and D5 Teeth through numerous challenges, leading to unprecedented growth and success. The legacy of Dr. David will endure as a testament to his unwavering dedication and the impact he made on the industry. His vision and values will continue to guide David & Associates and D5 Teeth as we navigate the future, striving for excellence and upholding the standards he set.”

The dentist’s office said it will continue normal operations while preserving David’s memory and expressed gratitude for the outpour of support and condolences at this difficult time.

“We assure our clients, partners, and employees that we remain committed to providing the same level of exceptional service and maintaining the high standards set by our late founder.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.