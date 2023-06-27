JSO searching for man who may have information on ‘active murder investigation’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a man believed to have information directly related to an active murder investigation.

Ervin Bailey III, 23, is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and on various capiases including resisting officer with violence and possession of a short-barreled shotgun, JSO said.

“Detectives also believe that Bailey has information directly related to an active murder investigation,” a JSO release stated.

Officials have been unable to locate him and are asking for the community’s help.

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Ervin Bailey is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.