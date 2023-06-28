High JEA bill? How to manage your energy costs this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The temperatures are high and your energy bill probably is, too.

If you’re like JEA customer Michelle Shaw, you’re expecting to pay more than usual this month.

“I’m thinking it’s about $200 but it probably will be more this month. I’m noticing that that thermostat is kicking on more often now,” Shaw said. “I keep my thermostat at a moderate level. I’m always concerned, I watch, I pay attention and try to do things to keep my bill as efficient as possible.”

We are on day four of a 10-day heat wave with temperatures 95 degrees or higher. Managing your costs can be tough during this extreme heat but there are a few things you can do at home to keep the costs down.

We visited a JEA customer’s home Wednesday who told us they had a bill as high as $700.

JEA Energy Auditors were on the property diagnosing the problem, which they do for free. If you notice your energy bill is high, someone will come out to inspect your home and determine whether behavioral changes or new equipment can help reduce energy costs.

“JEA recommends 78 degrees for the air conditioner,” Luke Byous said, a JEA Meter Specialist. “The reason we recommend that is because even a brand-new AC unit will only cool about 20 degrees from the outside temperature. So, when it’s 98 degrees like it is today, we want it to cycle on and cycle off.”

Air conditioning and heating systems consume about 40 – 60% of all the electricity customers use so that’s where you can save the most money by conserving energy.

“If you lower the temperature to 72, 74, depending on the house you may not even be able to cool it that. It will just run continuously until the sun goes down and it gets cooler outside,” Byous said.

You can also save money by setting your thermostat 5 to 10 degrees higher when you leave the house.

“When you’re off at work or you’re gone for quite a few hours, every degree you raise that up, you’ll save probably 6-7% per degree of your cooling costs,” Byous said.

JEA and FPL both recommend changing your heating and cooling system air filter every month. A dirty air filter makes your system work harder, which uses more energy.

Using a ceiling fan can also help your house feel 2 to 3 degrees cooler than what the thermostat is set to. You can also shade windows that receive direct sunlight to help keep rooms cooler.

You can call 904-665-6000 to schedule a free efficiency assessment with JEA.