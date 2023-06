The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department holds a ribbon-cutting for its newest fire station on Jacksonville's Westside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry, Chief Keith Powers and other city dignitaries will be on hand for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for Station 75 on the Westside of Jacksonville.

The station is at 2630 Firestone Road.

The ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. will be live-streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+. Press play above to watch live.