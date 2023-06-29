Lake City man accused of drowning ex-girlfriend’s dog in tub

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and accused of drowning his ex-girlfriend’s dog following a series of threatening texts, according to the Lake City Police Department.

The report said Jeremy Brock sent threatening text messages to an ex-girlfriend, saying he would kill her dog.

The ex-girlfriend was moving out of a home on Southwest Poplar Lane and had a current resident watch the dog.

When the resident returned to the home, they found the dog dead in a bathtub with a dog leash tightly wrapped around its neck.

Brock admitted to drowning the dog to police and detailed how he allegedly killed the canine in an interview, the report said.

He was arrested and charged with willful torture and intentional death of an animal.