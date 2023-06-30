Numerous people rescued from choppy beach waters as red, purple flags signal warning to swimmers

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. John’s County Marine Rescue came to the aid of multiple swimmers in distress at beaches from the State Park to Crescent Beach.

A red advisory flag was raised Thursday, which meant swimmers needed to be aware of high surf or strong currents. A purple flag means there is dangerous marine life in the water.

St. Johns County Fire and Rescue said between six and eight people were rescued. No one required medical treatment or had to be taken to the hospital.

Ethan Hermosillo said he and some friends wanted to take a dip in the ocean to escape the scorching temperatures.

“It was definitely hot,” Hermosillo said. “The waves have all been really rough, bad. Tides coming up real quick going out easy.”

Jose lives in St. Augustine Beach and also noticed the rough waters.

“I went body surfing and I got pulled down a little way. But I got out and walked down,” he said.

Hermosillo and Jose said they adhered to the cautionary flags and decided not to venture too far out just in case anything happened to them.

“We actually seen one of the lifeguards jump in and go after two people who were getting dragged out,” Hermosillo said.

Thursday’s help for distress swimmers follows 11 people who have died in rip currents along the Gulf Coast in the past two weeks.

Hermosillo said people need to be mindful when they’re out here enjoying the waters.

People who are coming out here need to be cautious of the waves, and rip currents. Don’t come by yourself. It’s really bad. If you’re going in the water go in with somebody,” he said.

Another helpful tip is to swim in the line of sight of a lifeguard so if anything does happen to you, they’re able to see you quickly and come rescue you.