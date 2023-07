JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A deadly shooting was the cause for a heavy police presence on Jacksonville’s westside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found a man shot at least one time at an apartment complex on 103rd Street. He was taken to the hospital where died.

The investigation is ongoing

JSO is canvassing the area and interviewing witnesses.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call 904-630-0500 or Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.