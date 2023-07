St. John's County – An adult and a child are in critical condition after being rescued from the water at Mickler Beach in Ponte Vedra.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue and Marine Rescue were called to the beach to help multiple swimmers in distress.

When the rescue teams arrived, one person had already been pulled out of the water by bystanders. The other two swimmers were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. When we learn more about their condition, News 4 Jax will update you.