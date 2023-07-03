88º

Local News

July 4 All: Share your Independence Day photos

Josh Beauchamp, Audience Development Director

Tags: July 4, Independence Day, fireworks, SnapJAX, holiday, Holidays
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The July 4th holiday is here and it’s one of the best days of the year to show off how you and your family celebrated.

Fun 4 All: Where to see fireworks in Jacksonville this Fourth of July | List: Here’s what’s open, closed on 4th of July | Fourth of July fireworks celebrations across Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

We’d love to see how every community in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are showing out for America’s birthday. Post your photos and videos here:

📸 🎆 🌭 SnapJAX: Share your Independence Day Memories

*NOTE: Be sure to post your pins inside the Events channel and the Independence Day (July 4) category. Here are a few we’ve seen so far. Happy snapping!

kgeontv

We love to see that AMERICAN FLAG on this July 4th!!!

0
Jacksonville
Thayne Randall

Happy 4th of July America!!

0
Jacksonville
kgeontv

'MERICA!!! Some of the JAX Beach locals enjoying July 4th!!

0
Jacksonville
kgeontv

'MERICA!!

0
Jacksonville
kgeontv

Celebrating 'MERICA with a festive hat and a cold drink! #getit

0
Jacksonville
will0790

Happy 4th of July 2023!

0
Jacksonville
Samantha Knowles

Thanks for Your Service Cody Towle (toll)

0
Jacksonville
Ed Van Voorhis

Have a great 4th of July. Atlantic beach.

0
Jacksonville
Ed Van Voorhis

Grilling and chilling. Happy 4th of July weekend. Atlantic beach Intracoastal.

0
Jacksonville
KE Bonfield

Happy July 4th! 🇺🇸🇺🇸

0
Jacksonville
Jennifer

Fireworks at the Jumbo Shrimp game!

0
Jacksonville
Lorrie
0
Neptune Beach
Ed Van Voorhis

Happy 4th from a Snaper Atlantic Beach

0
Jacksonville
Samantha Knowles

Happy 4th of July from Charlee Rose

0
Jacksonville

