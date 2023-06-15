Where to see fireworks in Jacksonville this Fourth of July

Jacksonville's Fourth of July fireworks celebrations happening in multiple locations this year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration will return this year at multiple locations around the city to celebrate our nation’s independence.

Fireworks will be launched at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4th from the following locations:

Downtown Jacksonville

Highlands - Ray Greene Park (park will be closed for the launch)

The Avenues Mall

Trinity Baptist Church

Ed Austin Regional Park

Fireworks can be viewed from the North and South banks along the St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville, and from surrounding areas at the additional launch locations.

For more information about the City of Jacksonville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration, please visit events.coj.net.