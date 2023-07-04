4 swimmers rescued at Crescent Beach, 1 in critical condition

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. – The 4th of July holiday turned into an intense scene on Crescent Beach in St. Johns County. Four people were rescued in the ocean. The St. Johns Fire Rescue reports that one person is in critical condition, one is serious but stable and another was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

This happened one mile north of the Matanzas Park Ramp access. Below is a Facebook post about the rescue from St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Last week, St. John’s County Marine Rescue came to the aid of multiple swimmers in distress at beaches from the State Park to Crescent Beach.

A red advisory flag was raised last Thursday, which meant swimmers needed to be aware of high surf or strong currents. A purple flag means there is dangerous marine life in the water.

St. Johns County Fire and Rescue said between six and eight people were rescued last week. No one required medical treatment or had to be taken to the hospital.