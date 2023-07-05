86º

Bartram Park brush fire 97% contained at 135 acres

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Brush fire burns huge area of Julington Durbin Creek Nature Preserve in Bartram Park area. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue and Florida Forest Service were battling a massive brush fire Wednesday in the Bartram Park area.

As of 5 p.m., JFRD said the fire burning near the 13200 block of Bartram Park Boulevard was approximately 135 acres and 85% contained. By 7 p.m., the fire was 97% contained.

No homes were in danger and no evacuations were issued, JFRD said.

The fire was burning deep within the Julington Durbin Creek Nature Preserve making it hard for crews to get to. People in the park were cleared out, JFRD said.

Smoke from the fire could be seen on Interstate 95 which is nearby.

