A Mandarin apartment complex caught fire due to a possible lightning strike, JFRD says.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lightning is believed to have sparked a large condo fire Tuesday afternoon in Mandarin, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

A News4JAX viewer sent a photo of the flames.

It happened at the Summer Grove condos near the intersection of Old St. Augustine Road and San Jose Boulevard.

At one point the fire reached two-alarm status.

An estimated eight units were damaged but no one was hurt.