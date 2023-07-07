40 deaths in 7 years: Deadly stretch of I-95 in St. Johns County causes concerns for drivers

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – It was another deadly evening on Interstate-95 in St. Johns County on Thursday.

An 8-year-old girl was killed and others were injured in a crash, including a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was investigating.

There is really nothing unusual about the 40-plus mile stretch of interstate that runs from north to south, but many people have been involved in crashes on it, especially between County Road 210 and State Road 207.

Joy McCoach was at a rest stop in St. Johns County on Friday and said she is aware of the rash of crashes in the area. She said she pays more attention when she is driving along that particular stretch of highway.

“You have to be very, very cautious. And this is Florida. There’s a bajillion people that come here and visit and they want to get to a place in a hurry. And so I have tried to slow down and just, I’m very, I’m a defensive driver,” McCoach said.

News4JAX has been tracking fatal crashes on I-95 in St. Johns County for the past seven years. Since 2016, 40 people have been killed along the more than 40-mile stretch, according to News4JAX records, and three people have died so far this year.

In the latest deadly crash, traffic was stopped along the interstate when an SUV with the 8-year-old inside hit a stopped semi-truck. Other young children in the car were also injured and the 36-year-old driver and another passenger were seriously injured.

The FHP trooper who was hurt was hit by a car after the driver fell asleep and ran the barricades. The trooper is expected to recover.

So, the advice to stay safe is simple: Be alert, especially late at night, and pay attention to your surroundings. And of course, buckle up when you’re on the road.

Deadly crashes on I-95 in St. Johns County since 2016