Man arrested on second-degree charges in Duclay neighborhood

Jacksonville police responding to incident at a home on Plantation Club Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was charged with second-degree murder following police activity at a home in the Duclay neighborhood on Saturday.

David Torres was booked into the Duval County Jail Sunday morning.

Neighbors said Jacksonville sheriff officers were spotted walking through the neighborhood to talk to residents on Plantation Club Drive.

JSO has not released details about what led to Torres’ arrest, but a neighbor said they had video of a teen running through the street just before police arrived.

This is a developing story. News4JAX is working to learn more.