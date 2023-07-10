81º

WWE legend ‘The Undertaker’ stares down shark to scare it away from Palatka-born wife

Michelle McCool posted video on social media of husband in a standoff with shark

Scott Johnson, Reporter/weekend anchor

"The Undertaker" stares down a shark to protect his wife Michelle McCool. (Twitter)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video from this weekend shows WWE legend “The Undertaker” standing just feet away from a swimming shark, and his wife said he was doing it to protect her.

Michelle McCool, who’s originally from Palatka, posted the video of The Undertaker squaring off with the shark on social media and shared the backstory.

Apparently, the incident happened on the islands of the Maldives while the couple was vacationing. The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, retired from in-ring wrestling a few years ago but remains active with WWE. McCool, his wife since 2010, was also an accomplished wrestler for several years with WWE.

Commenters flooded her feed with comments like, “That shark didn’t wanna mess with the phenom,” and “Looks like The Undertaker let the shark off with a warning.”

The shark turned out to be a relatively harmless nurse shark, but even if it was a great white, it likely wouldn’t have wanted any problems with the “Lord of Darkness.”

@goingringside Did you see the @The Undertaker stare down a shark?!!! #michellemccool @WWE #wwe #undertaker #shark #wrestler #foryou ♬ original sound - Going Ringside

