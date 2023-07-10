WWE legend ‘The Undertaker’ stares down shark to scare it away from Palatka-born wife

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video from this weekend shows WWE legend “The Undertaker” standing just feet away from a swimming shark, and his wife said he was doing it to protect her.

Michelle McCool, who’s originally from Palatka, posted the video of The Undertaker squaring off with the shark on social media and shared the backstory.

I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this “vegetation” looked a lot like a shark…..so I text hubby @undertaker 🦈😳kinda digging that last picture …A LOT😍#myprotector 🖤 pic.twitter.com/z9goXelzNT — McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) July 9, 2023

🤣except it was real…..but just a big, beautiful nurse shark…not that my sweet @undertaker knew that when he came out! #myprotector 😍 @SKWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/syaeXWeFa3 — McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) July 9, 2023

Apparently, the incident happened on the islands of the Maldives while the couple was vacationing. The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, retired from in-ring wrestling a few years ago but remains active with WWE. McCool, his wife since 2010, was also an accomplished wrestler for several years with WWE.

Commenters flooded her feed with comments like, “That shark didn’t wanna mess with the phenom,” and “Looks like The Undertaker let the shark off with a warning.”

The shark turned out to be a relatively harmless nurse shark, but even if it was a great white, it likely wouldn’t have wanted any problems with the “Lord of Darkness.”