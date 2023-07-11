Boil water notice issued for Baldwin

BALDWIN, Fla. – Baldwin residents who were without water Tuesday morning are under a precautionary boil water notice for three days, town officials announced.

The issue was caused by a water line break at the northwest intersection of Oliver and Main streets.

Officials advise residents to boil all water used for drinking and cooking for at least one minute or to use bottled water until the boil water notice is lifted.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

The process typically takes three to four business days.

Officials said they will notify residents if they need to continue boiling water after the fourth day.

Anyone with questions can call Baldwin Town Hall at 904-266-5030.