Mayor’s budget could propose $429 million in city construction projects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The budget proposal that Jacksonville mayor Donna Deegan will present to city council next week could include $429 million in city construction projects over the next year.

Wednesday, News4JAX obtained a draft document outlining the capital improvement plan spending that will be in the proposed budget.

The document spells out a variety of projects, including fire station improvements, road and drainage projects, park upgrades, updates to city buildings and facilities, and more. The capital improvement plan also spells out funding for these types of projects over the four following fiscal years. As it is a draft document, the specifics could still change before the final plan is presented.

Monday morning, Mayor Deegan will present her full budget proposal, which is expected to be around $1.7 billion, to the city council.

News4JAX is working to learn what else will be a part of the proposed budget, including plans for public safety spending.