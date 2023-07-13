New documents shed light on what happened to man murdered on Gilligan’s Island in Georgia

ST. MARYS, Ga. – News4JAX on Thursday obtained records detailing the kidnapping and brutal murder of a man whose body was found in a waterway in an area of St. Marys, Georgia known as “Gilligan’s Island.”

The victim, John “Scooter” Mamph, 29, was a father and the youngest of five children.

Five people were charged in Mamph’s murder not long after his body was found by a jet skier more than 100 yards off the coast of this area. According to the affidavit, the five suspects worked together to tie him up and leave him for dead.

News4JAX obtained new documents laying out what investigators believe happened.

According to the St. Marys Police Department, John “Scooter” Mamph’s body was found in the water, gagged by a rope tied around his neck and head and his hands bound behind his back. He had to be cut free because the rope was attached to what looked like a roll of aluminum roofing and a black bag full of rocks.

“He was someone’s son, someone’s nephew,” Tikeisha Parrish, a longtime family friend, said. “He was a little, a little boy’s dad. He didn’t deserve this.”

Parrish said she’s known Mamph since he was a young child — the youngest of five children, born to a single mother.

“That was her baby. He was just so mellow and happy-go-lucky.”

He grew up in the Tampa area and when he was in his early ‘20s his mom died suddenly of cancer. Parrish said he struggled after that and moved to Georgia with his family.

“I think he just kind of felt like, you know, his world was kind of over. So he just kind of took off.”

Five people are now charged with Mamph’s murder: Anthony Mistretta,27, Debra Doughtery, 36, Frank Kennedy III, 55, Megan Robison, 33, and Bernice McGuire, 25. Police said all of them are homeless and the GBI said they are known to frequent the area known as Gilligan’s Island.

According to affidavits, Mamph was sleeping with Robison in her tent at Gilligan’s Island on the morning of July 5 when Mistretta, Doughtery, Kennedy, and Mcguire started heading toward it. The affidavit suggests Mamph and Mistretta had been fighting with each other about women they were dating, but people in the area told News4JAX they had been in conflict over a tent.

According to records, Mistretta hit Mamph in the face. He was then hogtied and thrown into McGuire’s SUV where Kennedy continued to beat him and strangle him with a seatbelt.

The affidavit said McGuire and Doughtery drove Mamph to the water, and Mistretta and Kennedy took him out on a boat, tied him to a weighted object and dropped him in the water.

Parrish said just months before his death, Mamph was upbeat and talking about going back to school and making plans with his son.

“He was just a young man, trying to figure out life after losing his mother who was his entire world. That’s who he was.”

The GBI said they interviewed all five suspects as well as other witnesses. All of the suspects are being held in the Camden County jail without bond.