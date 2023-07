JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Get ready for magic!

Unicorn World is coming to Jacksonville in August. The family-friendly event will be in Duval County on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13.

Life-sized unicorns, a magical forest, and unicorn activities and rides will be set up at the Prime F. Osborn Convention Center.

Everyone must purchase a ticket in advance online. Children under 2 are free. There is no time limit once inside Unicorn World.

