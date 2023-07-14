Sentencing hearing set for Friday for man who admitted to driving drunk, killing UNF student in crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 61-year-old man who pleaded guilty to driving drunk and killing a University of North Florida student nearly two years ago will soon learn his sentence.

Michael Motley was originally set to be sentenced in May, but prosecutors requested more time and the sentencing hearing now begins at 10 a.m. Friday.

Motley’s blood alcohol level was more than double the legal limit when he hit 22-year-old Megan Mooney’s car on Philips Highway in the Bayard area in July 2021. The FHP report said Motley was driving along Philips Highway when he hit Mooney’s car as it was turning into an intersection in the Bayard neighborhood.

Motley wasn’t arrested until nearly a year after the crash, which is often typical for DUI investigations.

At the time of Motley’s arrest, Mooney’s friends and family said it was a long time coming, and now the wheels of justice continue turning.

Mooney’s mother contacted News4JAX via email, explaining that Assistant State Attorney John Kalinowski requested the later sentencing date because of “unforeseen medical issues and people being away on vacations in June.”

Carrie Mooney said she and her family appreciate the judge granting the extra time for them to be fully prepared with their victim impact statements and for all of Megan’s loved ones to be able to attend Motley’s sentencing.

“We have waited 22 long months for our day in court. Another 4-6 weeks ... is not asking too much,” Carrie Mooney said.

She told News4JAX about 14 people will share victim impact statements during the sentencing hearing.

With Motley’s sentencing looming, Megan Mooney’s loved ones are remembering the UNF Delta Gamma sorority sister as a friend to everyone. She had worked at a local Publix for about five years, and her friends shared memories of her and talked about how Motley’s actions that day have impacted their lives.

“She was my best friend,” Ashlynn Dugan said. “She was a great spirit. She was always happy, funny and just smiling, and always lit up the room with her smile. She had a great energy with her, for sure.”

Collin Stephens, another one of Mooney’s close friends, said he wants people to really think before they get behind the wheel drunk.

“Think about the lives you’re going to affect,“ Stephens said. “Her parents, best friends, family members, all have to wake up every morning and they don’t have the person who made them happiest by their side.”