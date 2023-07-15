Delta flight diverts to JAX after experiencing mechanical issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Delta flight from Orlando with over 200 passengers onboard had to divert to Jacksonville Saturday afternoon after a mechanical issue.

Flight 2978 landed safely at the Jacksonville International Airport around 3 p.m. after an oil quantity issue was found in one of the aircraft’s two engines, according to a Delta spokesperson. The Boeing 757-200 aircraft was carrying 193 customers and six crew members.

No passengers were injured.

Another plane will take off around 6:50 p.m. to continue the trip to Atlanta.

The Delta spokesperson sent the following statement:

The crew of Delta flight 2978 from Orlando to Atlanta followed procedures to divert to Jacksonville when an oil quantity issue in one of the aircraft’s two engines was observed. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels, but nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people.