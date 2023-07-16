Duval County inmate found dead in jail cell, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An inmate in the Duval County Jail was found unresponsive Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Notasha Morrison, 40, was arrested on July 9 on a violation of probation on sale or delivery of fentanyl charge.

According to police, Morrison was initially put in a general population dorm, but due to erratic behavior, she was moved to a self-harm dorm as a precautionary measure.

On Thursday, July 13, JSO said, Morrison started laying on the floor of her cell, refusing to lie in her bed, which caused officers and medical staff to continuously check on her throughout the day.

She was last seen moving around on the floor of her cell around 7:15 p.m., JSO said. When officers and medical staff were conducting their 10 p.m. rounds, Morrison was found unresponsive.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called and determined that she had died.

Police believe that Morrison had an undetermined medical episode. Police said it does not appear that she had contact with other inmates or officers that may have contributed to her medical emergency.

The medical examiner’s office will determine her cause of death.