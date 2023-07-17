Fort Caroline Indians 8U baseball team named Southeast Regional Champs, will head to World Series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville baseball team is heading to the Babe Ruth Cal Ripken World Series in Ocala after clinching the Southeast Regional Champs title in Tennessee this past weekend.

The Fort Caroline Indians beat out another hometown team, the Julington Creek Diamond Kings 8U, in the final game with a game score of seven to three. You may recall the Julington Creek Diamond Kings 10U baseball team played in the World Series last year.

The team climbed to the top by beating teams from South Florida, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The Babe Ruth Cal Ripken World Series 8U will be held the week of July 31.

Good luck, Indians!