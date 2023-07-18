One year after FDLE launches Purple Alert program, 250 people have been found

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is marking one year since it launched the Florida Purple Alert program. The Purple Alert is used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities, and who do not meet the criteria for a statewide Silver Alert.

255 Purple Alerts have been issued and 250 individuals have been found since the program started in July, 2022.

Purple Alerts engage the public in the search for the missing person and provide a standardized and coordinated community response. “Largely because of the public’s participation, the Purple Alert is a proven resource helping law enforcement safely locate missing individuals. Our Purple Alert program is a model for other states to adopt,” FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said.

When Purple Alerts are issued, the information is distributed to citizens who have signed up to receive the alerts and displayed on dynamic highway message signs when applicable. The alerts are also posted on the FDLE public website.

Sign up to receive Florida Purple Alerts today through email or text messages at http://www.missingchildrenalert.com/.