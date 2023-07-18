Watch: Alligator living in Nocatee pond attacks snake in family’s backyard

It’s a battle a Florida family didn’t expect to see unfold in their own backyard.

Sean O’Malley, and his wife Kimberly, two residents in the Nocatee area of St. Johns County, recorded the moments an alligator swam across the pond located in their backyard, crawled in the grass and attacked a snake.

The gator was then seen taking the snake back into the pond and performing a death roll.

“Little gator vs big snake. Who do I root for?” the post by Sean O’Malley said.

Press the play button above to watch the encounter.

The gator appears to have claimed the pond as home and is no stranger to the family.

O’Malley posted back in Oct. 2022 a “Tim” sighting.