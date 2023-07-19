Spring Park Elementary opens in Green Cove Springs ahead of new school year

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The newest school in Clay County is officially open.

School officials cut the ribbon Wednesday morning for Spring Park Elementary in Green Cove Springs.

More than 600 students are enrolled currently to walk the halls of the school, which will welcome students from kindergarten through sixth grade.

Beau Outman, who is going into fifth grade, will be one of the first Spring Park Owls to go to school there.

“I get to be with a whole lot of wonderful people,” Beau said. “I get to learn with a lot of my friends and make new ones as well.”

There are 48 classrooms on campus, the cafeteria and auditorium share a space, a few top-notch play areas and the school is equipped to be an emergency shelter if necessary.

Spring Park Elementary School cafeteria (WJXT)

Tiffany Outman is the elementary’s first principal. She has spent 13 years as a principal in Clay County.

“The ultimate goal of any education system is to produce literate, productive citizens of society,” Principal Outman said. “To do that in my world, I focus on two things: I focus on working hard and being kind. Those are the words that I live by and the way that I lead.

Every single classroom in the school has state-of-the-art technology, including smart boards. They are adjustable. So teachers can set it to their height or get it to their students’ height.

Other technology keeps students safe while at school. Every classroom door locks as soon as it closes. They can only be opened from the inside where each door will have peepholes for the teachers and students.

“Just being able to provide this space for children in the area to really become a community school,” Principal Outman said. “The building is beautiful. The people who fill it are phenomenal. I cannot say enough about our teaching staff, our custodial staff. We are ready to welcome scholars on Aug. 10 and really provide that world-class education for them.”

Spring Park Elementary School library (WJXT)

Terri Anne Dicks is a sixth-grade math teacher who has been an instructor for 25 years and said this opportunity is unique.

“I got chills,” Dicks said of the official opening. “I actually got chills all over and tears in my eyes at just the opportunity to impact this community in a positive way.”

“I am a part of the history of Clay County, which means a lot to me,” Beau said.

The school cost a little more than $40 million. Spring Park Elementary broke ground on construction in May 2022.

Clay County’s Spring Park Elementary is not the only one in our area. In Duval County, Spring Park Elementary serves students in the Spring Park area, near San Marco.