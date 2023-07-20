Baby jaguar ‘Banks’ makes Zoo debut Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The newest jaguar cub at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens will make his first public appearance at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Banks, who was born on April 7 to first-time parents Babette and Harry, is the first jaguar cub born at the Zoo in 10 years.

He got his name from the Zoo’s “Name That Jag” contest.

After hundreds of submissions. Banks was one of the four names chosen by zoo staff and the cub’s care specialists that was then voted on by the public.

It won first place with 2,185 votes. Zuco (ZOO-CO), which was a combination of the cub’s paternal grandparents’ names, Zassi and Tuco, fell right behind it with 2,174 votes.

“Banks” pays homage to the St. Johns River and the home stadium of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The contest to name the jaguar cub raised nearly $11,500 in donations from 700 submissions.

It costs over $10,000 to provide annual medical exams and food for the jaguars at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, and to support Jacksonville’s newest jaguar, the Jaguars Foundation agreed to match up to $10,000 in donations through the naming contest, bringing the total funds raised to $21,494.