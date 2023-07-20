2 shot while driving on Lem Turner: JSO investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting off of Lem Turner Road, just north of the Ribault River.

A man and woman, both in their 30s, were shot while riding in a car. The man was shot in the face, and the woman was shot in the torso.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a car pulled open next to them and someone inside opened fire.

The believe the shooter was in a blue sedan.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.