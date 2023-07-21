Man shot while police investigating double shooting in Hyde Park area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was investigating a case on Lane Ave around 8 p.m. on Thursday when they were alerted to several gunshots inside the front parking lot of a nearby business.

A man with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital in a life-threatening condition, police said.

Police are working to figure out the events that led up to the shooting. JSO believes this was not a random incident and the people involved may know each other.

Police are unsure if this shooting is related to the shooting that occurred near that property earlier that same day.

The shooting Thursday morning occurred in the parking lot of the apartment complex, and the shooting Thursday night occurred in the front parking lot of a nearby business.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, or you can contact CrimeStoppers if you would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.