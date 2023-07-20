Two men shot, one killed on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in the Hyde Park area on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Two men were shot several times around 1:50 a.m. Thursday. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

JSO believes the people involved knew each other and are working to find out how.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JSO at 630-0500 or you can contact Crimestoppers if you would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.