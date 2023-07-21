Rising temperatures mean rising utility bills for most of us

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As we reach record high temperatures, you may want to plan on your electric bill to also reach record levels. News4JAX is talking with people about their bills and what they are expecting to happen.

People at the new JEA headquarters spoke with us about their bill. Everyone said their bills have gone up, or they’re expecting them to go up and some are very worried.

“I have anxiety about it already, just that it’s going to increase,” JEA customer Joedy Ransom said.

JEA, like other utilities, has programs available to help ease the cost.

“There are a number of ways that we’re helping customers, they can get deposits returned sooner. We are helping them secure payment arrangements. We’ve waived fees for credit cards. And we also worked with a number of nonprofits locally to help those customers who are most in need,” Karen McAllister with JEA said.

But you may want to be prepared for a shock when you open your upcoming bill. Here’s just one example from a JEA customer. In April they paid $179 and their latest bill jumped to $309.

One recommendation to keep your bill down is to turn your thermostat up to 78 degrees. But, many people tell us that it’s just too uncomfortable, and some News4JAX viewers like Emma say they’re bracing.

“I live in a mobile home and when the sun beats down on it, it becomes unbearable. Our bill has gone up $100 since summer started,” Emma wrote.

JEA says while the bills may seem higher now, it could have been worse. Fuel charges, the monthly fee we pay to produce electricity is actually lower now than it was this time last year.