Baker County mom charged with 4 counts of child neglect for leaving children in hot car

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – The Baker County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Tiffany Dillman, 26, with four counts of child neglect after they found four children left in a hot car outside a restaurant in Macclenny Friday. The mom is accused of leaving them unattended for at least 20 minutes.

According to the arrest report, the children were ages seven, six, four and two. They were all red-faced and sweaty when the deputy found them in the car with the windows rolled down. Dillman told deputies the AC didn’t work.

The deputy noted at the time that the temperature was 97 degrees, with a heat index of 108 degrees. Dillman told deputies that she went into the restaurant to get a coffee, but then helped take a couple of orders behind the county because they were busy.