Some auto insurers are dropping or rejecting certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul, South Korea, top, and Hyundai logo April 15, 2018, in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo., bottom. Hyundai Motor America and Kia America will resolve class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in vehicle thefts with a settlement agreement that could be valued at $200 million, the automakers announced Friday, May 19, 2023. (AP Photo, File)

Major auto insurers like Allstate, State Farm and Progressive are refusing to write policies for Kia and Hyundai vehicles in certain cities.

New York City has just filed a lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia, joining a host of other cities because of a wave of car thefts. The reason is a security flaw in these vehicles. They lack engine immobilizers, a standard feature on most cars that prevent the engine from starting unless the key is present.

