News4JAX celebrates National Intern Day by showcasing our talented summer interns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – America celebrates National Intern Day on the last Thursday in July. This year, it’s happening on July 27. We are taking this opportunity to introduce you to our amazing summer interns.

BRENDAN BROWN

Brendan Brown summer intern 2023 (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Brendan Brown Summer intern 2023 (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Brendan is an intern from Tallahassee, Florida, currently in his fourth year at Florida A&M University. Brendan is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Brendan played sports all his life and that’s what is inspiring him to become a sports reporter. In his free time, he likes to go to NBA games and college football games.

GIANA MERCADO

Giana Mercado, summer 2023 intern (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Giana Mercado, summer intern 2023 (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Giana Mercado is a senior at the University of North Florida majoring in multimedia journalism with a double minor in film and Spanish. She is a Production Intern for River City Live and hopes to work in entertainment news in the future. On her free time you can catch her at the movies and concerts.

ALANA GREENE

Alana Greene, summer intern 2023 (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Alana Greene summer intern 2023 (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Alana is an intern from Jacksonville, Florida, and is currently going into her third year at the University of Central Florida. Alana is majoring in Electronic News, while also pursuing a minor in Spanish. Her entire life, she has played sports, and becoming a sports reporter has always been a passion of hers. When she’s not studying for exams, Alana enjoys attending Orlando Magic games and spending time with her friends and family.

BAILEY KORINEK

Bailey Korinek Summer intern 2023 (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Bailey Korinek summer intern 2023 (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Bailey is a rising junior at the University of Florida studying journalism. She loves covering investigative stories and consumer issues. She’s spent the summer shadowing reporters and photographers in the newsroom and can’t wait to (hopefully!) be back next year!

“I’ve grown so much from spending my summer at News4Jax and am eager to go back to school to show it off! I’m so grateful the team here has pushed me to be my best!”

KAITLYN WALSH

Kaitlyn Walsh summer intern 2023 (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Kaitlyn Walsh summer intern 2023 (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

“My name is Kaitlyn Walsh and I am from Melbourne, Florida. I transferred to Florida State University in fall of 2022. Go Noles! I am pursuing a degree in Media and Communication Studies. I am minoring in Journalism at Florida A&M. I am having a great experience at News4Jax interning. I am learning a lot and I am actively gaining new skills.

I am a very optimistic person and I strive for success! I love spending time with my family and friends. I enjoy going to the beach and trying new restaurants. I also like to attend concerts and festivals.”

TYLER ZAFFARO

Tyler Zaffaro, 2023 summer intern (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Tyler Zaffaro, 2023 summer intern (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Tyler Zaffaro is a student at the University of Missouri studying strategic communications. When he isn’t working or at school he enjoys working out, hanging out with friends, and editing videos. His favorite memory at WJXT was filming at the community first igloo ice rink. Where he got to work with the River City Live team and show off his skills skating.