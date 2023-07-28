$50K reward offered for info leading to arrest, conviction of person who robbed mail carrier in Murray Hill

Investigators believe this red Toyota is connected to the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Murray Hill.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in an armed robbery of a mail carrier in the Murray Hill area earlier this month.

According to a police report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. July 19 when a mail carrier was stopped at the intersection of Owen Avenue and Corby Street and a masked gunman appeared at her vehicle window and left with several packages.

The mail carrier was not injured.

According to the incident report, the robber was wearing a gray hoodie and black pants. Police say he demanded something from the mail carrier, but the report conceals what it was.

“We’re not sure exactly what they were targeting,” said postal inspector Adam Schaefer. “But in the past, it’s been, you know, postal property, personal property belonging to the carrier...mail parcels.”

According to the incident report, the mail carrier told the robber she didn’t have what he demanded, and that’s when he took the packages and eventually got into a red Toyota with another man and drove away.

The USPIS released an image of the suspect vehicle in a release announcing the award.

The USPIS warned against taking action to apprehend the robber yourself.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 4079317. All information will be kept strictly confidential.