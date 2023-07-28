Updates on First Coast Commuter Rail project coming Aug. 8 & 9

Public presentations will be held next month to let people weigh in on this proposed project. This will give people the chance to take a look at the project for themselves and see what it has to offer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The plan to make it easier to get from downtown Jacksonville to St. Augustine is in the works.

Last year, JTA unveiled a proposal to build a commuter rail service, known as the First Coast commuter rail.

Public presentations will be held next month to let people weigh in on this proposed project. This will give people the chance to take a look at the project for themselves and see what it has to offer.

There will be a presentation on the proposed Duval County stations from, 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 in the Jacksonville Transportation Authority board room at 100 LaVilla Center Dr.

The presentation on the proposed St. Johns County stations will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 75 King St., St. Augustine, Alcazar Room, City Hall.

JTA said the goal is to cut travel time down and account for the fact that Northeast Florida’s population continues to boom.

People would drive into one of the four rail stations, hop on the commuter rail, and get to their destination.

Census data showed roughly 54,000 workers travel back and forth between Duval and St. Johns counties every day. JTA said having the commuter rail could ease a lot of the congestion on I-95 and U.S. 1.

There would be 4 stops:

The Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center in Downtown Jacksonville Avenues Walk Racetrack Road in St. Johns County King Street in Downtown St. Augustine

If this goes through, JTA expects the travel time from King Street to the JRTC would be 48 minutes. That’s the length of the full ride.

The tentative hours of operation would be from 5 a.m. to 9:43 p.m.

This entire project would take about 10 years to complete. To learn more, click here.