Person arrested on DUI charge after side swiping patrol cars during a traffic stop

PALM COAST, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says a 29-year-old woman was arrested on a DUI charge after side-swiping 2 patrol cars during a traffic stop. The FHP report does not identify the woman who was arrested or the law enforcement agency whose cruisers were struck.

The report says there were three cars at the traffic stop on State Road 100 near Connecticut Avenue. Two officers were standing outside their vehicles. The driver failed to move over for emergency vehicles and side-swiped two of the vehicles. The momentum forced one of the patrol cars to hit the third police vehicle.

One of the officers was transported to a hospital for injuries.