Diver getting rescued from Coast Guard

CLEARWATER, Fla. – A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew rescued a man Saturday night, after he became ill while diving from a boat 12 miles west of Egmont Key, Florida.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders were told that the 57-year-old man aboard the boat began experiencing symptoms of decompression sickness.

The aircrew took the man to Tampa General Hospital to get medical help.