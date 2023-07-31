Jacksonville’s newest ‘Emerald Trail’ park will support popular Riverside Arts Market

The city of Jacksonville is highlighting its newest park, the Artist Walk, which will be across Riverside Avenue from where Riverside Arts Market is held under the Fuller Warren bridge every weekend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville’s newest addition to the 30-mile-long Emerald Trail will be Artist Walk park on the west side of Riverside Avenue under the Fuller Warren Bridge.

The $3.5 million investment is expected to boost the area and support the popular Riverside Arts Market — a weekly staple in Duval County for more than a decade.

The Artist Walk would extend from RAM on Riverside Avenue northwest to Park Street under Interstate 95 and connect to College Street.

The renovations will create a significant increase in space under the bridge. It will allow for more arts, crafts and produce vendors, and food trucks, in addition to a public skate park, and new bike and walking paths.

The plan would offer trail connection, parking, pedestrian corridors, landscaping, and other park amenities.

The Emerald Trail, which is under development in the urban core, connects trails, greenways and parks within the urban core and links at least 14 historic neighborhoods to downtown, including Hogans Creek, McCoys Creek and the St. Johns River.

Sixteen schools, two colleges and 21 parks will also be linked as well as businesses, restaurants, and retail shops.

The city hopes to finish the project by 2029.

Mayor Donna Deegan and other city leaders will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday to highlight the latest construction on Artist Walk park.