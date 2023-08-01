CDC issues warning in Florida due to rising cases of leprosy

The Centers for Disease Control has published a new report for the State of Florida after a rise in cases of leprosy.

Leprosy, or Hansen disease, is a chronic infectious disease caused by the acid-fast rod Mycobacterium leprae. While the disease is “historically uncommon” in the United States, cases more than doubled in the southeastern states over the last decade.

According to a case report by the CDC for Aug. 2023, Central Florida accounted for 81% of cases reported in Florida and almost one-fifth of nationally reported cases.

“Travel to this area, even in the absence of other risk factors, should prompt consideration of leprosy in the appropriate clinical context,” the CDC said.

There were 159 new cases of leprosy in the US in 2020, according to the report.

