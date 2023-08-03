Alberts Park in Mandarin will soon be home to a new dog park

Little dog with owner spend a day at the park playing and having fun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Alberts Park in Mandarin has long been the home of the Mandarin Sports Association. Soon it will be home to a new dog park. Work is underway at the park on Orange Picker Road. City Councilman Michael Boylan says it’s projected to be done by the end of the year. The dog park will be where the old parking lot and pavilion were located.

Alberts Park in Mandarin (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

There’ll be a new parking lot adjacent to the largest baseball diamond. The city has cleared the other side of Orange Picker Road, where a retention pond will be built