Man receives 50 years for Arlington triple shooting that prompted Amber Alert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Terrell Lewis pleaded guilty Thursday to the triple murders of the mother of his son and her siblings and a road rage murder that happened a month before.

Lewis was accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Johnisha Williams, her brother, Jordan Williams and her sister, Jamonica Williams in an Arlington apartment in 2022.

After the shooting, investigators said Lewis took his 8-year-old son from the home, prompting an Amber Alert. Lewis and the boy were later found safe by authorities.

Lewis was sentenced to 50 years in prison in a plea arrangement that the Williams family approved.

Lewis also plead guilty to the 2022 road rage murder of Deja Daniels, which happened a month before the triple murder. His son was with him in the car when he shot Daniels, investigators said.

Police said Daniels was found the night of March 21 shot twice in the face on Welland Road in a neighborhood near Soutel Drive and U.S. 1.

The shooting was investigated as a possible case of road rage, and investigators did not believe he and Daniels knew each other.

He will be sentenced at a later date in that case and faces 25 years in prison.