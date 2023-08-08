91º
Jazzy’s Restaurant and Lounge in Riverside announces abrupt closure on Tuesday

Restaurant says it’s ‘eagerly working on a new project’

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Marilyn Parker, Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.Jazzy’s Restaurant and Lounge, a well-known restaurant located on King Street in Riverside, announced its immediate closure on Tuesday.

The announcement has left patrons sad and confused about the abrupt shutdown.

A statement said the location was closing due to “circumstances beyond our control” and announced a new project called 904 Jazzys.

Jazzy’s sister restaurant, Celestia’s Coastal Cuisine, will remain open. Jazzy’s opened in 2019 and was known for its great food and atmosphere.

News4JAX is working to learn more information.

